Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,198,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

