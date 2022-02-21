XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0182

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $233.94 million and $4.11 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00107895 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

