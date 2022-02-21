YENTEN Price Tops $0.0028 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $116,236.65 and $130.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.34 or 0.06899831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00278266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.20 or 0.00763759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00067682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00395308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00219138 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.