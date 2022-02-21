Yoshitsu Co Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 28th (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu’s (NASDAQ:TKLF) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 28th. Yoshitsu had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Yoshitsu’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ TKLF opened at $2.67 on Monday. Yoshitsu has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
About Yoshitsu
