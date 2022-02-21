YUMMY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,084.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUMMY has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $123,084.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

