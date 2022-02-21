Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $524.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.20 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $497.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.