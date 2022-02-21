Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $53.57. 268,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,376. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

