Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Marchex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
