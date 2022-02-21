Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to report $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. AES reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $10.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AES.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. AES has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AES by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

