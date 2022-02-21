Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.04 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $10.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $11.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.