Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $465,000.
Shares of ADAP stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $6.86.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
