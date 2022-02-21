Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

