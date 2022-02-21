Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $363.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $351.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.