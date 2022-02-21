Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $225.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

