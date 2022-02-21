Zacks: Analysts Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Several analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 55.96. 4,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,697. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is 57.57.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

