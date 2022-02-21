Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Brokerages expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to report $19.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $9.84 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $53.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.50 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $50.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPH opened at $6.84 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

