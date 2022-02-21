Zacks: Analysts Expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

RGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ RGF opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

