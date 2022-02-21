Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

