Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce sales of $488.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.66 million and the highest is $495.65 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $390.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.