Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $20.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.
A number of research firms have commented on ASUR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.13 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.