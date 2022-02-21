Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $79.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

