Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post $53.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $54.15 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Porch Group.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Shares of PRCH opened at $8.15 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

