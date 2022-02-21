Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

