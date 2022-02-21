Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post sales of $425.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.14 million to $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $661.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.