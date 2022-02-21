Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,282. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

