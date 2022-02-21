Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 851,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,997. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 322,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 442.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

