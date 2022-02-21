Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $642.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.40 million. Entegris posted sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.