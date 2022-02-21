Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to post $8.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $15.29. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings per share of $14.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $61.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $60.48 to $61.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $95.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $86.95 to $103.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.75.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $771.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $825.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $727.48 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

