Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post sales of $671.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.30 million to $675.27 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN opened at $142.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

