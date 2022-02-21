Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report $155.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.24 million to $156.52 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $639.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.
MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.
Shares of MAX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $70.33.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
