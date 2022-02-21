Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.65 Million

Analysts predict that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will report sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year sales of $308.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redbox.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

RDBX stock opened at 1.98 on Monday. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 1.93 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

