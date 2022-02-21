Zacks: Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NYSE USM opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
