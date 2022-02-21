Zano (ZANO) 1-Day Volume Tops $148,470.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $148,470.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,287.37 or 1.00258349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00065901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00239771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00294025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00138713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004438 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,075,229 coins and its circulating supply is 11,045,729 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

