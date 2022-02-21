Zel Hits 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00285323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00075068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002821 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 641.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

