Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.57 million and $135,189.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00107590 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

