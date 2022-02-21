Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.94 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $523.98 million and approximately $47.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00299596 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.72 or 0.01207924 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,719,516,355 coins and its circulating supply is 12,428,049,202 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

