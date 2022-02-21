ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

