ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
