Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.96.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

