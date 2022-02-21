ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $24.50 million and $4.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.53 or 0.06917083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,959.61 or 0.99551504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051660 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

