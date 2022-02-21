Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Cut by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

