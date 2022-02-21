ZooKeeper Market Cap Hits $6.01 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $514,352.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 110,142,959 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

