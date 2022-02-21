Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZM opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.50. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $124.71 and a 1 year high of $440.00.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

