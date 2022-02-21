ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Trading 4.4% Higher

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.35. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get ZOZO alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.