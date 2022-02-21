Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $353.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.65 million. Zumiez reported sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,544 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,756 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $43.98 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

