ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $265,113.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.