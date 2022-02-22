$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VEON.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 253,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

