$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
FBIO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,323,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,968. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
