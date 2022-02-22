$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,323,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,968. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.