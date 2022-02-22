$0.30 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Insulet posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day moving average of $278.42. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

