$0.32 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $298.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.68.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

