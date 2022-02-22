$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.40. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stantec.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

