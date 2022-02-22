$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $919.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.