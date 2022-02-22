$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $919.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.21.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
